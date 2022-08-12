Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $23,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,634 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,237,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,251,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1,627.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,589,000 after buying an additional 177,131 shares during the period. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $53,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.35.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ROK traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.47. 4,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,538. The company has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.02 and its 200-day moving average is $242.30.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.18%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

