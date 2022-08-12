Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $26,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at $313,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 530,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Waste Connections by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,793,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,203,000 after purchasing an additional 139,021 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $139.55. 14,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,090. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.19 and its 200 day moving average is $128.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $145.62.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 34.85%.

In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WCN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.25.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

