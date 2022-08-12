Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Decreases Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 235,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $30,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 101,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 9,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price target (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.9 %

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,039.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.48. 4,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,046. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.12 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

