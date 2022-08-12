Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $23.30 Million Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Sun Life Financial worth $23,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 149.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLF has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SLF traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,650. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 15.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.539 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

Sun Life Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Articles

