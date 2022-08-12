Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $32.23 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.06% of Ecolab worth $32,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Ecolab by 2.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 3.8% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ecolab Price Performance

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL traded up $1.62 on Friday, reaching $172.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,581. The company has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

