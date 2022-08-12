Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $33.57 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $33,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.38.

Shares of IDXX traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $398.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,163. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.50 and a 52-week high of $695.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $369.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.22.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

