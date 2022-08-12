Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $37.97 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $37,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,393,000 after buying an additional 23,847 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MercadoLibre stock traded up $24.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,056.85. 3,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,839. The company has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.28 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $751.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $923.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.