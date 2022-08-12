Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Lowers Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Agilent Technologies worth $28,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE A traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.41. 5,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,291. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.69. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

