Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 11,600 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $24,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.56. 6,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,762. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.72 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.06 and a 200-day moving average of $132.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TROW. Citigroup dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

