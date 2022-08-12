Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 7,700 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $36,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 295,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,821,000 after acquiring an additional 103,979 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,752,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $29,884,181.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,285 shares of company stock valued at $39,219,908. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $5.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $382.21. 3,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,883. The company has a fifty day moving average of $325.25 and a 200 day moving average of $310.55. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $381.70. The company has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.70.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

