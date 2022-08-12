Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Insider Jeff D. Barlow Sells 90 Shares of Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.01, for a total transaction of $29,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,022,429.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MOH opened at $328.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.74 and its 200-day moving average is $306.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.75 and a twelve month high of $350.19.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,404,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 580,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 284,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,504,000 after acquiring an additional 22,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

