monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Given New $175.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on monday.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of monday.com from $390.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their target price on monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $239.17.
monday.com Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of MNDY stock opened at $139.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.81. monday.com has a 52 week low of $85.75 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -36.16 and a beta of 2.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
monday.com Company Profile
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
