Morgan Stanley Boosts Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $55.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $51.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average is $47.67. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. This is an increase from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 131.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

