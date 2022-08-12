Morgan Stanley Cuts Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $65.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.47.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $49.06 on Monday. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $69.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day moving average of $51.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Trading of Western Digital

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.27. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Western Digital by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,552,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $374,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,132 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,260,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $412,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,308,135 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $410,390,000 after purchasing an additional 343,751 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,271 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $409,015,000 after purchasing an additional 162,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,110,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $204,094,000 after purchasing an additional 140,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.