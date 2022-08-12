Morgan Stanley Downgrades II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) to Equal Weight

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on II-VI to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of II-VI from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of II-VI to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, II-VI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.15.

II-VI stock opened at $52.54 on Friday. II-VI has a 12 month low of $45.78 and a 12 month high of $75.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.05. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45.

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $827.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that II-VI will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in II-VI by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in II-VI during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI during the fourth quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in II-VI during the fourth quarter valued at about $790,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

