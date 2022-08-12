Morgan Stanley Lowers Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Price Target to $14.00

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ SGHT opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $466.86 million and a PE ratio of -3.17. Sight Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 21.28 and a quick ratio of 20.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21.

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 51.67% and a negative net margin of 134.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sight Sciences news, Director Staffan Encrantz purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $2,460,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 301,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,776.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 44.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sight Sciences by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Sight Sciences by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Sight Sciences by 21.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Sight Sciences by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

