Morgan Stanley Trims Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Target Price to $120.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APTV. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.47.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APTV traded up $2.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.96. 36,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,102,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $84.14 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.31, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.96.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,217 shares in the company, valued at $57,120,431.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,519,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,370 shares of company stock worth $1,547,492. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 13,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Aptiv by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.