Morgan Stanley Trims YETI (NYSE:YETI) Target Price to $52.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on YETI from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen cut their price target on YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Roth Capital cut their price target on YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on YETI to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on YETI from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of YETI stock opened at $44.99 on Monday. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YETI

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). YETI had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $420.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that YETI will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in YETI by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 238,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,082 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in YETI by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in YETI by 191.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 165,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 108,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in YETI by 6,321.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

About YETI

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.