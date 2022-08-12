MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.40.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MorphoSys from €26.00 ($26.53) to €28.00 ($28.57) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MorphoSys

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in MorphoSys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MorphoSys Trading Up 0.7 %

MorphoSys stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.18. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $15.16.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($1.45). MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 439.59% and a negative return on equity of 345.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MorphoSys will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

