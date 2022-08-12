MotaCoin (MOTA) Price Up 4.5% This Week

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. MotaCoin has a market cap of $159,312.08 and approximately $1,043.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MotaCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MotaCoin has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004161 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,031.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001551 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002207 BTC.
About MotaCoin
MotaCoin (MOTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 70,451,485 coins and its circulating supply is 55,245,239 coins. MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. MotaCoin’s official website is www.motacoin.net.
MotaCoin Coin Trading
