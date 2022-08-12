MQS Management LLC Acquires New Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,559 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in TowneBank by 4.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in TowneBank by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in TowneBank by 193.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 70,676 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in TowneBank by 31.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 19,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 3.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TOWN opened at $30.05 on Friday. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $26.18 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.37.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $166.98 million for the quarter. TowneBank had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 9.62%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

