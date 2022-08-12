MQS Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ameren by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $2,527,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $94.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.16. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEE shares. Argus raised their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,630 shares of company stock valued at $5,658,552. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

