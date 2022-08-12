MQS Management LLC Acquires Shares of 73,141 Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 73,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on AUY shares. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$10.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Yamana Gold to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 44.45%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

