MQS Management LLC Buys New Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,005 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 65,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 30,774 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.
SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ SSNC opened at $62.31 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.59 and a 52 week high of $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.47.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SS&C Technologies Company Profile
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SS&C Technologies (SSNC)
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.