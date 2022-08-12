MQS Management LLC Buys New Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,005 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 65,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 30,774 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $62.31 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.59 and a 52 week high of $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

