MQS Management LLC Invests $388,000 in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 60.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 238.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 282.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 41.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAG opened at $34.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.04. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $36.97.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 71.74%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Emanuel Chirico purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAG. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

