MQS Management LLC Invests $436,000 in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RLI. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of RLI by 3.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLI by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its position in shares of RLI by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 329,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of RLI by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 192,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,605,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the first quarter valued at approximately $668,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at RLI

In other news, Director Jordan W. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $119,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,220 shares in the company, valued at $745,653.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $114.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.34. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $96.22 and a 12-month high of $121.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $213.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.99 million. RLI had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on RLI in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RLI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

