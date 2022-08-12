MQS Management LLC Makes New $374,000 Investment in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Heartland Express by 1,321.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 461,732 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Express by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,901,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,902,000 after acquiring an additional 191,075 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,915,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express Price Performance

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Heartland Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.64. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HTLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Heartland Express to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

About Heartland Express

(Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.