MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,062 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 38,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,179 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.
Tri Pointe Homes Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of TPH stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average is $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.43.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th.
About Tri Pointe Homes
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.
