MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,062 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 38,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,179 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average is $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

