MQS Management LLC Purchases 907 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

MQS Management LLC increased its position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HEICO by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in HEICO by 8,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HEICO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HEICO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in HEICO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on HEI shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of HEICO to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.33.

HEICO Stock Performance

HEI opened at $159.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.89 and its 200 day moving average is $142.82. HEICO Co. has a 12-month low of $122.94 and a 12-month high of $164.38.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $538.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.19 million. HEICO had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 14.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

HEICO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

HEICO Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

