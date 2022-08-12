MQS Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,093 Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 144.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 436,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,430,000 after purchasing an additional 26,506 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sun Communities by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,079,000 after purchasing an additional 311,874 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 502,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,042,000 after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.75.

Sun Communities stock opened at $168.01 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.64 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.54, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.94%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

