Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the July 15th total of 5,920,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 717,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.
In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,952,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,526,441.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 138,000 shares of company stock worth $5,566,000 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ COOP traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $46.73. 577,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,964. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.49 and a 200 day moving average of $43.48. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.49.
Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.70 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 39.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
