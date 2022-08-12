Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the July 15th total of 5,920,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 717,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mr. Cooper Group

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,952,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,526,441.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 138,000 shares of company stock worth $5,566,000 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 1.6 %

COOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

NASDAQ COOP traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $46.73. 577,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,964. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.49 and a 200 day moving average of $43.48. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.70 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 39.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Further Reading

