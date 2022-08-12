mStable USD Market Cap Hits $41.08 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.08 million and approximately $11,078.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,378.05 or 0.99971669 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00049320 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00027289 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About mStable USD

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin.

Buying and Selling mStable USD

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

