NagaCorp Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGCRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NagaCorp Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGCRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 638,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the July 15th total of 520,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,380.0 days.
NagaCorp Stock Performance
Shares of NagaCorp stock traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 0.87. 3,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,352. NagaCorp has a 1 year low of 0.68 and a 1 year high of 1.02.
NagaCorp Company Profile
