NagaCorp Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGCRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NagaCorp Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGCRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 638,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the July 15th total of 520,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,380.0 days.

NagaCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NagaCorp stock traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 0.87. 3,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,352. NagaCorp has a 1 year low of 0.68 and a 1 year high of 1.02.

Get NagaCorp alerts:

NagaCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

NagaCorp Ltd., an investment holding company, manages and operates a hotel and casino complex in the Kingdom of Cambodia. The company operates in two segments, Casino Operations, and Hotel and Entertainment Operations. It owns, manages, and operates NagaWorld, an integrated hotel and entertainment complex that consists of 5,000 hotel rooms, 1,300 gaming tables, and 4,500 electronic gaming machines, as well as public and premium gaming halls, an all-suite luxury spa, shopping gallery, food and beverage outlets, entertainment services, and meeting spaces, as well as hotel convention spaces for accommodation of approximately 1,000 delegates.

Receive News & Ratings for NagaCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NagaCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.