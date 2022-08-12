National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Hydro One Limited (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Hydro One in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will earn $1.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.64. The consensus estimate for Hydro One’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hydro One’s FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$34.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$34.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$35.20.

H stock opened at C$35.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Hydro One has a 52-week low of C$29.13 and a 52-week high of C$36.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$34.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is 64.20%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

