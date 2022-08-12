National Bank Financial Trims Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Target Price to C$213.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$215.00 to C$213.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CDNAF. Desjardins lowered their price target on Canadian Tire from C$234.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$260.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Canadian Tire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$203.00 to C$208.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canadian Tire to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$187.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.33.

CDNAF traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $129.48. 1,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of $122.26 and a twelve month high of $161.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.10.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

