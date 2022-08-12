National Bankshares Boosts Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$24.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EFN. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$19.17.

Element Fleet Management Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSE:EFN traded up C$0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$16.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,370. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.72 billion and a PE ratio of 21.99. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of C$10.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.53, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 7.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.97.

Element Fleet Management Increases Dividend

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$260.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.0700001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

