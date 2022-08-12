National Bankshares Lowers Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$213.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$215.00 to C$213.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 31.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$187.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canadian Tire to a “buy” rating and set a C$208.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$260.00 to C$235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$222.00 to C$216.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Tire has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$222.50.

Shares of CTC.A stock traded down C$1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching C$162.31. 223,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,411. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$166.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$176.18. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of C$159.15 and a 1 year high of C$203.46.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

