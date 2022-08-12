National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.
National HealthCare Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE NHC opened at $69.50 on Monday. National HealthCare has a one year low of $61.98 and a one year high of $76.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 0.28.
About National HealthCare
