National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of National HealthCare (NYSE:NHCGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

NYSE NHC opened at $69.50 on Monday. National HealthCare has a one year low of $61.98 and a one year high of $76.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 0.28.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

