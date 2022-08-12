National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.67 million. National Vision had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. National Vision updated its FY22 guidance to $0.65-$0.77 EPS.

National Vision Stock Performance

Shares of EYE traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.65. 35,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.79. National Vision has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $65.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Vision

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 4.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 43.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 32.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

National Vision Company Profile

Several brokerages have commented on EYE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

