Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Stock Price Up 14.6%

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) was up 14.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.18 and last traded at $5.18. Approximately 23,183 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,198,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVTS. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 21.70 and a quick ratio of 20.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.33.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Navitas Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTS. Teramo Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

