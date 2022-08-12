nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.44.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens cut their target price on nCino to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on nCino from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

nCino Price Performance

Shares of nCino stock opened at $37.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.14. nCino has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $79.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). nCino had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $94.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that nCino will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other nCino news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $2,182,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,404 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,637.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $31,499.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,468.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $2,182,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,404 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,637.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $5,938,354. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in nCino in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of nCino in the first quarter worth $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of nCino by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in nCino by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

