Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the July 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCN traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.84. 16,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,823. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 12.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.30. Neovasc has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $21.56.

Neovasc ( NASDAQ:NVCN Get Rating ) (TSE:NVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($1.76). Neovasc had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 1,192.20%. The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neovasc will post -5 earnings per share for the current year.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

