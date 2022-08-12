NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Trading Up 5.8% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $10.44 and last traded at $10.44. 942 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 220,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Specifically, CFO Lauren Stclair sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $66,328.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,075.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Lauren Stclair sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $66,328.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,075.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kelly Gillease sold 3,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $38,260.09. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 162,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,763.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,619 shares of company stock worth $166,447. Company insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.79.

NerdWallet Trading Up 7.5 %

Institutional Trading of NerdWallet

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of NerdWallet by 762.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in NerdWallet in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

About NerdWallet

(Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

