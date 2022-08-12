Nerve Finance Price Tops $0.0072 (NRV)

Nerve Finance (NRV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 12th. Nerve Finance has a total market cap of $332,378.54 and $406,963.00 worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nerve Finance has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Nerve Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,195.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004144 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00038113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00127869 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00066462 BTC.

Nerve Finance Coin Profile

Nerve Finance is a coin. Nerve Finance’s official Twitter account is @nervefinance.

Buying and Selling Nerve Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerve Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nerve Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nerve Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

