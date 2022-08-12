Nerve Finance Price Tops $0.0072 (NRV)

Nerve Finance (NRV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 12th. Nerve Finance has a total market cap of $332,378.54 and $406,963.00 worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nerve Finance has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Nerve Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,195.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004133 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003838 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004132 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004144 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002114 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00038113 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00127869 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00066462 BTC.
Nerve Finance Coin Profile
Nerve Finance is a coin. Nerve Finance’s official Twitter account is @nervefinance.
Buying and Selling Nerve Finance
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerve Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nerve Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nerve Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.
