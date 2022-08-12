Nervos Network (CKB) Trading Up 3.7% This Week

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Nervos Network has a market cap of $168.66 million and $1.88 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,006.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,896.62 or 0.07900605 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00176582 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00019894 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.00257209 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.11 or 0.00679440 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.65 or 0.00585879 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005456 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

