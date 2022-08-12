NestEGG Coin Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (EGG)

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. NestEGG Coin has a total market cap of $11,090.61 and $75.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NestEGG Coin has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. One NestEGG Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00150144 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00009362 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1,537.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 735.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About NestEGG Coin

NestEGG Coin (CRYPTO:EGG) is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 42,342,655 coins. NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. NestEGG Coin’s official website is www.nesteggcoin.com.

Buying and Selling NestEGG Coin

