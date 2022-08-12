Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Raised to $98.00 at Mizuho

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NBIX. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.60.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $104.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 953.54 and a beta of 0.58. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $109.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.