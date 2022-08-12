Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Raised to $98.00 at Mizuho

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on NBIX. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.60.
Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ NBIX opened at $104.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 953.54 and a beta of 0.58. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $109.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.
Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.