NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 113,794 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 253.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,794 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Dolby Laboratories worth $12,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1,082.7% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $3,452,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,837.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

DLB traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,254. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $104.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.59 and its 200-day moving average is $75.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 51.55%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Featured Articles

