NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 154,769 Shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,914,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,769 shares during the period. iStar makes up about 5.1% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iStar worth $115,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iStar by 207.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iStar by 87.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iStar in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of iStar in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iStar by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Get iStar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of iStar from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

iStar Stock Performance

iStar Profile

Shares of STAR traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.47. 114,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.15. iStar Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a current ratio of 11.41.

(Get Rating)

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.