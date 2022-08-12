NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 233,184 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 181.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 361,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 233,184 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 0.8% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,351,891,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Pfizer by 577.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,270,000 after buying an additional 10,440,786 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,919,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $454,553,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,080.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,383,124. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average of $51.00. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $281.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 44.38%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.